Ikkuma Resources Corp. (IKM.V) (CVE:IKM) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.46

Ikkuma Resources Corp. (IKM.V) (CVE:IKM – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.46 and traded as low as C$0.46. Ikkuma Resources Corp. (IKM.V) shares last traded at C$0.46, with a volume of 18,600 shares changing hands.
Ikkuma Resources Corp. (IKM.V) Trading Down 8.0 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.51, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$50.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91.
About Ikkuma Resources Corp. (IKM.V)
Ikkuma Resources Corp., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas resources in Western Canada. Its oil and gas properties are located in the foothills of Alberta and British Columbia. The company was formerly known as PanTerra Resource Corp. and changed its name to Ikkuma Resources Corp.
