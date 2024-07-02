Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Immix Biopharma Trading Up 7.1 %

Shares of IMMX opened at $2.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.17. Immix Biopharma has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $7.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.40.

Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. Analysts predict that Immix Biopharma will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Immix Biopharma

Immix Biopharma Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMMX. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Immix Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $690,000. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Immix Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Immix Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Immix Biopharma by 89.0% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Immix Biopharma by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 34,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. 11.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immix Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing tissue-specific therapeutics in oncology and inflammation in the United States and Australia. The company is developing IMX-110 that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma and solid tumors; IMX-111, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of colorectal cancers; and IMX-120, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and severe Crohn's disease.

