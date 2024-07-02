Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $446.23

Impax Asset Management Group Plc (LON:IPX – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 446.23 ($5.64) and traded as low as GBX 375.34 ($4.75). Impax Asset Management Group shares last traded at GBX 384 ($4.86), with a volume of 175,057 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.85) price objective on shares of Impax Asset Management Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Impax Asset Management Group
Impax Asset Management Group Price Performance
Impax Asset Management Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Impax Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is 9,333.33%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Julia Bond acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 434 ($5.49) per share, with a total value of £23,870 ($30,192.26). 19.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Impax Asset Management Group Company Profile
Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Impax Asset Management Group
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- These Top 3 Banks Raise Dividends After Passing Fed Stress Test
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Hitch a Ride with Lyft Stock for Double-Digit Gains in 2nd Half
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Eli Lilly Stock Up: GLP-1 Zepbound Targets Sleep Apnea Market
Receive News & Ratings for Impax Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impax Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.