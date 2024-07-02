Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $446.23

Impax Asset Management Group Plc (LON:IPX – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 446.23 ($5.64) and traded as low as GBX 375.34 ($4.75). Impax Asset Management Group shares last traded at GBX 384 ($4.86), with a volume of 175,057 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.85) price objective on shares of Impax Asset Management Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

The company has a market cap of £493.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,280.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 446.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 476.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Impax Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is 9,333.33%.

In other news, insider Julia Bond acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 434 ($5.49) per share, with a total value of £23,870 ($30,192.26). 19.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

