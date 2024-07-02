Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.54

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.54 and traded as low as $1.27. Independence Contract Drilling shares last traded at $1.27, with a volume of 21,438 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Independence Contract Drilling in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.23. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 24.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $46.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ICD. Tejara Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 439,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 79,029 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 540,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 190,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 29.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. It operates a fleet of pad-optimal and superspec AC powered rigs in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
