Insider Buying: Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX) CEO Buys 25,000 Shares of Stock

Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Free Report) CEO Gust Kepler purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 598,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,392,840. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Blackboxstocks Stock Down 5.0 %

BLBX traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,014. Blackboxstocks Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $4.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average is $2.79.

Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. Blackboxstocks had a negative net margin of 125.31% and a negative return on equity of 48.30%. The business had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter.

About Blackboxstocks

Blackboxstocks Inc develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. It offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

