Insider Buying: Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) CEO Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Gordon purchased 10,000 shares of Coffee stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $21,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,850. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Andrew Gordon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 27th, Andrew Gordon purchased 10,000 shares of Coffee stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.09 per share, for a total transaction of $20,900.00.

Coffee Trading Down 7.3 %

JVA opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. Coffee Holding Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $2.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coffee in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Coffee Company Profile

Coffee Holding Co, Inc engages in manufacturing, roasting, packaging, marketing, and distributing roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. It offers wholesale green coffee products, including unroasted raw beans that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators; and roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes.

