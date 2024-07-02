Insider Selling: Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Sells 11,500 Shares of Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) CEO Robert I. Blum sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $621,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,898,087.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

CYTK opened at $54.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.37. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.98 and a twelve month high of $110.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 0.75.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CYTK. B. Riley decreased their price target on Cytokinetics from $122.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $106.00 to $78.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $108.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Cytokinetics from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.06.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 25,100.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

