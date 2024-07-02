Insider Selling: Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CRO Sells 2,351 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 2,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $293,875.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 197,421 shares in the company, valued at $24,677,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sean Michael Walters also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 11th, Sean Michael Walters sold 3,134 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.58, for a total value of $355,959.72.

On Monday, June 3rd, Sean Michael Walters sold 8,394 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.45, for a total value of $918,723.30.

On Thursday, April 11th, Sean Michael Walters sold 10,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $1,298,600.00.

Datadog Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $130.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 407.81, a PEG ratio of 42.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.81 and a 52-week high of $138.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $611.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.97 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 5.11%. Research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Baird R W upgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.04.

Read Our Latest Report on Datadog

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the first quarter worth $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 743.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog



Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Stories

