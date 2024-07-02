Insider Selling: Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE) Director Sells 3,452 Shares of Stock

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) Director Nassim Usman sold 3,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $41,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,632. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Nassim Usman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 1st, Nassim Usman sold 20,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $282,600.00.
Gyre Therapeutics Stock Performance
Gyre Therapeutics stock opened at $12.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.74. Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $30.40.
Gyre Therapeutics Company Profile
Gyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis in the United States. Its Hydronidone is also being evaluated for the treatment of liver fibrosis across a spectrum of chronic liver diseases.
