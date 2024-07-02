Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Director Sells 750 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) Director William M. Lyons sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.21, for a total transaction of $220,657.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,660,286.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Morningstar Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MORN opened at $297.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.32. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.14 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.97 and a 12-month high of $316.05.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $542.80 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 21.79%.

Morningstar Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Morningstar

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Morningstar by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

