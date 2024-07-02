Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lowered its stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 514,025 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 121,320 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 1.58% of Insight Enterprises worth $95,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,409,000 after buying an additional 10,703 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $358,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 46,460 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,760,000 after acquiring an additional 23,250 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:NSIT traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $199.36. 4,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,285. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.59 and a 12 month high of $212.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $198.34 and a 200 day moving average of $188.89.

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 21.34%. Insight Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joyce A. Mullen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.08, for a total transaction of $2,010,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,205,471.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.49, for a total value of $86,620,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,061,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,844,140.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joyce A. Mullen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.08, for a total transaction of $2,010,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,205,471.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 462,750 shares of company stock worth $89,169,833. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NSIT. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Insight Enterprises from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Insight Enterprises from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Insight Enterprises from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

