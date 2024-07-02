Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Given New $88.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on INSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Insmed from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Insmed from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Insmed from $45.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Insmed from $42.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Insmed from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.31.

INSM opened at $66.34 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.45. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 1.16. Insmed has a one year low of $19.74 and a one year high of $70.65.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $75.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.76 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Insmed will post -4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 22,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $566,492.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,802,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 22,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $566,492.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,802,870. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 21,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,165,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,837,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 295,842 shares of company stock valued at $13,762,062. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Insmed by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 321,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,950,000 after purchasing an additional 47,563 shares during the last quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,551,000. Artia Global Partners LP purchased a new position in Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,322,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,029,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Insmed in the third quarter valued at about $1,820,000.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

