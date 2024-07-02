Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock Holdings Decreased by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 49,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 5,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on IBKR. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Up 3.4 %

IBKR stock opened at $126.75 on Tuesday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.60 and a 52 week high of $129.19. The company has a market capitalization of $53.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.46.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.01. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Interactive Brokers Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 17.09%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.