International L.P. Advent Sells 24,973,795 Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Stock

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) Director International L.P. Advent sold 24,973,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $282,203,883.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,232,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,529,747.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

International L.P. Advent also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 30th, International L.P. Advent sold 41,622,992 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $475,750,798.56.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CCCS stock opened at $11.10 on Tuesday. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $10.32 and a one year high of $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). CCC Intelligent Solutions had a positive return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $227.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CCC Intelligent Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CCC Intelligent Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 144,359.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,329,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,216,000 after acquiring an additional 18,316,381 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,720,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,809,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,185,000 after buying an additional 6,043,282 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 128.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,436,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,870,000 after buying an additional 5,873,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 526.7% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,310,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,472,000 after buying an additional 5,303,425 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

