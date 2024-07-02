Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the May 31st total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 237,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 137.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 49,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 28,392 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $449,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 10,276 shares in the last quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 187,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 55,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 144.0% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 27,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 16,111 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCU opened at $16.19 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $17.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.32.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.0679 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.