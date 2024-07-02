Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $4,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKW. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 177,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 101,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 88,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1,150.9% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 66,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 148.8% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 15,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 9,191 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF stock opened at $102.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.19 and a fifty-two week high of $108.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.2245 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

