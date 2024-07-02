Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 9,137 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 7,264 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PEJ opened at $44.78 on Tuesday. Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 12-month low of $34.90 and a 12-month high of $46.54. The company has a market cap of $278.98 million, a P/E ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.69.

Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

