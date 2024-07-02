Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Decreased by Eagle Capital Management LLC

Eagle Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises 13.0% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $28,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 370.0% during the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.1 %

QQQ stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $482.41. 3,116,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,636,230. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $342.35 and a 52-week high of $487.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $454.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $436.77.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a $0.7615 dividend. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.