Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Stordahl Capital Management Inc.

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Steele Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 210,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 1,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 24,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $482.41. 3,116,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,636,230. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $454.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $436.77. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $342.35 and a 1-year high of $487.20.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.