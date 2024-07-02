Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Boosted by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 1.9% of Claro Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $10,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,602,698,000 after purchasing an additional 28,263,426 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,580,776,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 30.7% during the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,846,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $819,814,000 after acquiring an additional 433,317 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,657,000. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,183,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,075,000 after purchasing an additional 378,922 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $481.92 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $342.35 and a one year high of $487.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $454.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $436.77.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

