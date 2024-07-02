IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Short Interest Up 27.6% in June

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 212,600 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the May 31st total of 166,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 162,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Stock Down 5.9 %

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $8.43 on Tuesday. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a twelve month low of $5.73 and a twelve month high of $11.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.39.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $71.62 million during the quarter.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.6303 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima’s payout ratio is 99.80%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 45.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It operates through five segments: Shopping Malls, Offices, Hotels, Sales and Developments, and Others. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes.

