iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 396.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 509,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 407,100 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.9% of Diversified Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Diversified Trust Co owned about 0.18% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $30,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $57.97 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.50. The firm has a market cap of $81.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $61.01.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

