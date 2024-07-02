iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Stake Reduced by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 49.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,170 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,903,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, GenTrust LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ACWI stock opened at $112.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.05. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $88.33 and a 1 year high of $113.32.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.9354 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

