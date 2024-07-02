iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,417 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $5,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 84.7% during the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $189,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $53.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $44.89 and a 1 year high of $55.21.
The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.
