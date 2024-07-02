iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) Share Price Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $37.57

iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.57 and traded as low as $36.31. iShares MSCI Italy ETF shares last traded at $36.46, with a volume of 362,362 shares traded.

iShares MSCI Italy ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $413.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EWI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 5,678.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 229.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 93.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Italy ETF

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

