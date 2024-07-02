iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 96.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,168,348 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MUB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MUB stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.42. 502,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,590,228. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.29.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

