iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Kowal Investment Group LLC

Kowal Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 92.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,728 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,782,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,451,344,000 after purchasing an additional 47,471 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,412,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,224,958,000 after acquiring an additional 444,862 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,166,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,184,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,817 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,909,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $811,298,000 after acquiring an additional 608,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,758,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $621,031,000 after acquiring an additional 220,344 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWD stock opened at $173.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.13 and a 200 day moving average of $171.41. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $179.56.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

