iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Stordahl Capital Management Inc.

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Echo45 Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 11,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWO stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $261.18. 15,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,999. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.19. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.42 and a 1-year high of $273.76.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

