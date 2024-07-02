Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,716 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 15,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JKHY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.67.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $163.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.22 and its 200-day moving average is $167.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.57 and a 12-month high of $178.37.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $538.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.80 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 17.28%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.47%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

