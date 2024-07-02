Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Sells 304 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.7% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,071,642,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,019,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,764,852,000 after buying an additional 3,391,657 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7,875.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,090,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,647,000 after buying an additional 2,064,175 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,050,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at approximately $170,372,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $146.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $352.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.05. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $143.13 and a one year high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 30.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JNJ. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

