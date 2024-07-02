Kathleen Pai Sells 13,390 Shares of N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL) Stock

N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) EVP Kathleen Pai sold 13,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $201,117.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 538,194 shares in the company, valued at $8,083,673.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kathleen Pai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 24th, Kathleen Pai sold 4,709 shares of N-able stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $70,823.36.

Shares of N-able stock opened at $15.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.39 and a 200-day moving average of $13.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 107.57 and a beta of 0.47. N-able, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01.

N-able ( NYSE:NABL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $113.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.42 million. N-able had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 4.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that N-able, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NABL. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in N-able during the first quarter worth about $148,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in N-able by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in N-able by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in N-able during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in N-able during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price objective on shares of N-able in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. It provides software platform designed to be an integrated, enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

