KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Sold by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,875 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in KB Home by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,612 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of KB Home by 225.5% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 895,313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,435,000 after buying an additional 620,238 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter worth about $36,761,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in KB Home by 32.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,251,656 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,927,000 after acquiring an additional 305,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in KB Home by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,819,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $361,896,000 after acquiring an additional 263,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at KB Home

In related news, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 22,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $1,553,637.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,500,746.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other KB Home news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 38,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $2,554,972.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,294,522.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 22,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $1,553,637.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,500,746.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,460 shares of company stock worth $4,384,468 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on KBH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Zelman & Associates reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on KB Home from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of KB Home from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.63.

KB Home Stock Performance

KB Home stock opened at $66.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.66. KB Home has a 1 year low of $42.11 and a 1 year high of $74.65.

KB Home Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is 13.23%.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Articles

