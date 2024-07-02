Kerr Mines Inc. (KER.TO) (TSE:KER) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.12

Shares of Kerr Mines Inc. (KER.TO) (TSE:KER – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.12 and traded as low as C$0.12. Kerr Mines Inc. (KER.TO) shares last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 109,000 shares.
Kerr Mines Inc. (KER.TO) Stock Up 4.2 %
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.12. The stock has a market cap of C$43.26 million and a P/E ratio of -4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 789.75, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96.
About Kerr Mines Inc. (KER.TO)
Kerr Mines Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Copperstone gold project, which covers approximately 12,258 acres of surface area and mineral rights located in La Paz County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Armistice Resources Corp.
