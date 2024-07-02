Koch Thomas Von Purchases 1,200,000 Shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Stock

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Koch Thomas Von bought 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,526,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,816,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:DMAC opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $111.99 million, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.82. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $4.45.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. Research analysts forecast that DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DMAC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,013,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 211,351 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture raised its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. 10.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on improving the lives of people suffering from serious diseases with a focus on acute ischemic stroke. Its lead candidate is DM199, a pharmaceutically active recombinant form of the human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II/III trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke, as well as that is in Phase 2 to treat cardio-renal disease.

