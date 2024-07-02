Kowal Investment Group LLC Increases Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 415.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,722 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Kowal Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SWP Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,993,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 352.7% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 29,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 22,710 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 166,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,115,000 after acquiring an additional 37,396 shares during the last quarter. WorthPointe LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 407.8% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 13,160 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $57.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $81.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $61.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.50.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

