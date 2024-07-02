Kowal Investment Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Kowal Investment Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 322,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,567,000 after purchasing an additional 23,520 shares during the period. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 803.2% during the fourth quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 25,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after buying an additional 22,633 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 37,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,998,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 475,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,903,000 after buying an additional 13,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skyline Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 101,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,487,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter.

VTI stock opened at $267.99 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $202.44 and a twelve month high of $270.41. The company has a market capitalization of $401.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.76.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

