Lake Street Capital Raises Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Price Target to $30.00

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Artivion from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Artivion from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Shares of AORT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.49. 48,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,450. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.40. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.96 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Artivion has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $25.74.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $97.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.30 million. Artivion had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 3.64%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Artivion will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Artivion in the first quarter worth $257,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Artivion by 5.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Artivion by 7.9% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 34,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Artivion by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,664,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,388,000 after purchasing an additional 33,982 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Artivion by 8.1% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 570,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,066,000 after purchasing an additional 42,705 shares during the period. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

