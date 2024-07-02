Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Price Performance

LARK opened at $19.60 on Monday. Landmark Bancorp has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $21.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.21 million, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.44.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $21.15 million for the quarter.

Landmark Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Landmark Bancorp

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Landmark Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 39.56%.

In other news, Director Angela S. Hurt bought 4,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $81,466.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,994.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,882 shares of company stock valued at $93,804. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landmark Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 7.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 120,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,871 shares during the period. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

Featured Stories

