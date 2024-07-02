LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.97 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $501.24 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $375.95 and a 1-year high of $505.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $485.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $466.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

