Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,522 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LFUS. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Littelfuse by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 10,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Littelfuse in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Baird R W raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Littelfuse presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.00.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

Shares of Littelfuse stock traded up $2.27 on Tuesday, reaching $249.22. 2,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $252.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.29. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.80 and a 1-year high of $309.94.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.01. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $535.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.78%.

Insider Activity at Littelfuse

In related news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 6,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.49, for a total value of $1,568,179.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,753,583.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 6,114 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.49, for a total transaction of $1,568,179.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,753,583.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 1,305 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.25, for a total value of $326,576.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,657.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,638 shares of company stock worth $2,463,552 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Littelfuse Profile

(Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.