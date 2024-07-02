Little House Capital LLC Sells 1,163 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Little House Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the quarter. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 212.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 19,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.72.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE PG opened at $162.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $384.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.89. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $141.45 and a one year high of $169.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 65.85%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $5,253,549.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,961.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,544 shares of company stock valued at $25,413,051 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

