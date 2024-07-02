LL Flooring (NYSE:LL) Price Target Cut to $1.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Loop Capital from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LL Flooring in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a sell rating for the company.

LL Flooring Price Performance

LL stock opened at $1.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.15. LL Flooring has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $4.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.55.

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LL Flooring had a negative net margin of 14.30% and a negative return on equity of 64.43%. The business had revenue of $188.49 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LL Flooring

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC grew its position in LL Flooring by 234.5% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 501,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 351,746 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of LL Flooring during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LL Flooring during the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LL Flooring during the 4th quarter valued at $441,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of LL Flooring by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 27,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.33% of the company’s stock.

LL Flooring Company Profile

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard and soft surface flooring, and hard and soft surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hard and soft surface flooring including, waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, solid and engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools, as well as Duravana, a hybrid resilient flooring under the Bellawood, Coreluxe, ReNature by Coreluxe, and Duravana brand names.

Featured Stories

