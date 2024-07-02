Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,378,000 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the May 31st total of 5,756,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,548,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Luckin Coffee Stock Performance

Shares of Luckin Coffee stock opened at $21.46 on Tuesday. Luckin Coffee has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $38.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08 and a beta of -0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.63 and a 200-day moving average of $22.79.

Get Luckin Coffee alerts:

Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Luckin Coffee had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 32.90%. The business had revenue of $869.51 million during the quarter.

Luckin Coffee Company Profile

Luckin Coffee Inc offers retail services of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers hot and iced freshly brewed coffee, such as Americano, Latte, Cappuccino, Macchiato, Flat White, and Mocha, as well as specialty coffee based on market and seasonal trends; coconut milk latte products; tea drinks; pre-made beverages; and pre-made food items, such as pastries, sandwiches, and snacks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Luckin Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luckin Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.