LVW Advisors LLC Buys 552 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 62.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $56.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $52.03 and a twelve month high of $74.81.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is -242.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on ES shares. UBS Group upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $158,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $158,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $562,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 63,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

