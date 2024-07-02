LVW Advisors LLC Purchases 187 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,925.0% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 206.9% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on LMT. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $518.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $466.44 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $479.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $464.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $450.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $111.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.46.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Stories

