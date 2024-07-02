LVW Advisors LLC Purchases 539 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HIG. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 65.5% during the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 34,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 13,710 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc. increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 8,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $220,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 15.6% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 81,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HIG. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $117.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total transaction of $7,186,697.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,896,840.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 18,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $1,847,801.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,301.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total value of $7,186,697.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,896,840.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $99.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.63. The company has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.82 and a 12-month high of $105.20.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.36%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.