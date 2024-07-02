LVW Advisors LLC Sells 1,897 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

LVW Advisors LLC reduced its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,897 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 0.8% of LVW Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 195.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 95.1% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 195,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,073,000 after purchasing an additional 95,057 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,603,000 after buying an additional 31,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avenir Corp bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $170.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $300.85 billion, a PE ratio of 50.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.70 and a fifty-two week high of $182.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.63.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 183.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ABBV. Guggenheim boosted their target price on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. HSBC raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on AbbVie from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.64.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

