LVW Advisors LLC Sells 577 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

LVW Advisors LLC lowered its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Exponent by 8.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 22.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 31.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 11,023 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 10.1% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Exponent by 2.2% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,040,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXPO. StockNews.com raised shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Exponent from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Insider Transactions at Exponent

In other Exponent news, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $335,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Exponent news, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $335,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Guyer sold 1,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.18, for a total transaction of $175,702.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,067 shares of company stock worth $4,734,995 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Exponent stock opened at $93.45 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.73. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.61 and a 12 month high of $102.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.20 and a beta of 0.65.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $137.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.98 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.57%.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

