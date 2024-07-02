LVW Advisors LLC Sells 640 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

LVW Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Seneca House Advisors raised its position in shares of Diageo by 5.6% during the first quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 42,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 58.1% during the first quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after buying an additional 11,970 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 9.9% during the first quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 15.4% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 7,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Trading Down 0.2 %

Diageo stock opened at $125.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $69.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $125.66 and a 1 year high of $179.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.25.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.