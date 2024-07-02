LVW Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

LVW Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,274 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Choreo LLC raised its position in shares of THOR Industries by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 282,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,494,000 after buying an additional 53,263 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in THOR Industries by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 406,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,058,000 after purchasing an additional 11,814 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its position in THOR Industries by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 1,472,852 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,165,000 after purchasing an additional 22,542 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in THOR Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,046,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its position in THOR Industries by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 296,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,007,000 after purchasing an additional 13,849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries Stock Performance

Shares of THO stock opened at $92.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.03. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.72. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.54 and a 12 month high of $129.31.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The construction company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on THO shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on THOR Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on THOR Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on THOR Industries from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered THOR Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

THOR Industries Company Profile

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

